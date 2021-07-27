-
Local early music musician Christopher Wilke and his group, The Caladrian Ensemble, will be part of the upcoming Cincinnati Early Music Celebration,…
-
Cincinnati's Catacoustic Consort, purveyor of early music, will pay tribute to the music of the Ursuline sisters of New Orleans in their next concert.…
-
The new season from Cincinnati's early music chamber ensemble Catacoustic Consort begins on September 17. Artistic Director Annalisa Pappano joins our…
-
While none of his plays are considered musicals, Shakespeare did incorporate music of his time in many of his plays.Music historian and acclaimed…
-
Cincinnati’s Third Annual Early Music Festival, featuring music from the Baroque, Renaissance and Medieval eras, will happen around the area through the…