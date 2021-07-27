-
Cincinnati officials announced Tuesday morning that more city contracts for 2016 were awarded to minority and women-owned businesses. The details were…
Those with disabilities may have a more difficult time finding work, establishing housing and fitting into a community. Programs such as Living…
The discussion over income and wealth inequality in our country has increased dramatically since the recession that began in 2008. Economics of Compassion…
Last month Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black appointed Thomas B. Corey as the city?'s Economic Inclusion Executive Project Director. Mr. Corey will…
Cincinnati is moving ahead with plans to create a new department of Economic Inclusion. Council could approve the new department and director position…