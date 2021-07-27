-
Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati’s Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers joins our Jim Stump in the studio to talk about the recently announced 2013-14…
-
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati opens the regional premiere of Black Pearl Sings by Frank Higgins on March 13, and it’s a powerful musical about being a woman…
-
Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati continues its holiday tradition of presenting creative and locally written versions of some of the greatest children’s…
-
Two of Cincinnati’s great theater names, Ed Stern and Dale Hodges, are teaming up once again for the regional premiere of Mrs. Mannerly at the Ensemble…
-
The regional premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People opens the new Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati’s season. Jim Stump previews this production with…