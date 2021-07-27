© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
ETC

  • etc.jpg
    Arts
    Ensemble Theatre's D. Lynn Meyers
    Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati’s Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers joins our Jim Stump in the studio to talk about the recently announced 2013-14…
  • black pearl sings.jpg
    Arts
    "Black Pearl Sings"
    Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati opens the regional premiere of Black Pearl Sings by Frank Higgins on March 13, and it’s a powerful musical about being a woman…
  • alice in wonderland ETC.jpg
    Arts
    On Stage: Alice in Wonderland
    Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati continues its holiday tradition of presenting creative and locally written versions of some of the greatest children’s…
  • mrs_mannerly.jpg
    Arts
    "Mrs. Mannerly" Premieres
    Two of Cincinnati’s great theater names, Ed Stern and Dale Hodges, are teaming up once again for the regional premiere of Mrs. Mannerly at the Ensemble…
  • good_people.jpg
    Arts
    Good People
    The regional premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People opens the new Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati’s season. Jim Stump previews this production with…