© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eva Cassidy

  • valentine_postcard_2020_blues_page_0.jpg
    Music
    It's a Lovely-Dovey Valentine's show on The Blues
    I thought it'd be fun during this Valentine's weekend. 2/15 at 11pm, to share some of my favorite lovey-dovey songs. So the show starts off with music…
  • al_green._from_his_fb_page.jpg
    Music
    Al Green, Hank Crawford & Eva Cassidy on The Blues!
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, February 2nd at 11pm, the show begins with Al Green, Michael McDonald, and the Gene Harris Quartet. During the…
  • peter_frampton_headshot.jpg
    Music
    Albert King & Peter Frampton On The Blues!
    This week on The Blues, Saturday evening, October 13th at 11pm, you'll hear from Shemekia Copeland's new album, America's Child, Albert King, the Goshorn…
  • eg_kight_0.jpg
    Music
    E G Kight starts this week's blues show
    This week's blues show, Saturday, March 24th, at 11pm starts off with a song by EG Kight followed in the first set with music from Eva Cassidy, Garland…
  • al_green._from_his_fb_page_0.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 11.18.17 show
    The Blues program on Saturday evening, November 18th at 11pm, begins with Al Green, Michael McDonald, and the Gene Harris Quartet. You'll also hear Boz…
  • charlie_musselwhite.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 10/14/17
    The week's blues show, Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 11pm, begins with blues legend Albert King. The rest of the first set features Laura Nyro, Eva…
  • t._emmanuel.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 8.27.16
    This week's summer repeat is a program from March, 2013 and includes music from Tracy Nelson and Bobby "Blue" Bland in the first set. In the second set…