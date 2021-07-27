Ewan McGregor

-
This I know for sure: I love jazz, and I loved "Miles Ahead."I don't know if jazz icon Miles Davis really robbed a CBS executive at gunpoint, as depicted…
Actor-director Don Cheadle will attend the “Miles Ahead” Cincinnati red carpet premiere and after party March 26.Cheadle starred as jazz icon Miles Davis…
Don Cheadle’s “Miles Ahead” filmed here in 2014 should arrive in Greater Cincinnati theaters on Friday, April 22, says the Cleveland-based promoter.And…
The trailer for “Miles Ahead” hits all the high notes that director-star Don Cheadle told me about his Miles Davis movie before filming started in July…
A year after filming started for “Miles Ahead,” Don Cheadle’s Miles Davis movie, no release date has been set for the film. The International Movie…