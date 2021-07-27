-
A two-character play featuring two historical figures who had a tempestuous friendship is coming to the stage of Newport's Falcon Theatre starting Friday,…
-
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Pauletta Hansel's latest book of poems, Coal Town Photograph, and previews an upcoming musical/spoken word…
-
Newport's Falcon Theatre is celebrating its 30th Anniversary season during 2019-20 and will kick off the season with a fun production of The 39…
-
While the names and the plot are familiar, the action takes on a farcical tone in Falcon Theater's new production of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock…
-
During last year’s Fringe Festival, one of the most popular presentations was a new musical with the 80’s movie blockbuster Ghostbusters as its basis.…
-
The Newport Branch of the Campbell County Public Library will commemorate the 150th Anniversary of the Civil War with a presentation of the dramatic…