On this Father’s Day, local poet Marcus Whalbring recites his poem “My Dad Called to Ask Why” from his collection, How to Draw Fire.
Saturday, June 20 at 11 p.m. Radio producer Paul Ingles sits down with his WWII veteran Dad to hear about the music his father feels has been essential to…
For Father's Day, Cincinnati's former Poet Laureate, Pauletta Hansel, reads two of the poems from her latest collection, Coal Town Photograph.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 1960, just 11 percent of American children lived in homes without fathers. Today that rate has jumped to 33…
A father can be the provider, protector, caregiver, nurturer and the disciplinarian. He can be actively involved in the lives of his kids or not around at…
On this Father’s Day, local poet Pauletta Hansel reads her poem Walking with my Father.
In advance of Father’s Day, Mark Perzel speaks with Jeffrey Brown, who has written and illustrated a charming book, Darth Vader and Son, which takes an…