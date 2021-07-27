-
Cincinnati native Andre Hyland is what's known in show business as a multiple threat: comedian, actor, writer and director. The Indian Hill grad was in…
-
Our contributor Ron Esposito once owned a record store in Athens, Ohio and one of his former employees, Bob Burnett, went on to a successful career in…
-
The Cincinnati ReelAbilities Film Festival is a week-long celebration of diversity and our shared humanity through compelling filmmaking. For 2017, the…
-
Steve Gebhardt: Cincinnati Filmmaker, a one-hour special looking at two films by this Cincinnati native, will be re-broadcast on WVXU/WMUB on Saturday,…
-
This year, Cincinnati will be one of a record 125 cities worldwide – from Beijing to Lisbon - competing in the 48 Hour Film Project. On the weekend of May…
-
Larry Thomas reports that Richmond, Indiana native Zack Parker will show his film, Proxy, at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum on May 2 and 3…
-
Originally aired, May 20, 2007Former Cincinnatian Craig Highberger has produced a number of films including one about photographer Jack Mitchell, My Life…
-
Cincinnati native and filmmaker Steve Gebhardt joins our contributor Ron Esposito to talk about his newest directorial effort, a biography of Marcello…
-
Emmy-nominated filmmaker Tony Gerber joins Thane Maynard to discuss his film Snow Leopard of Afghanistan, which kicks off the National Geographic WILD…