-
Walnut Hills HS Alum And Jazz Musician Fred Hersch On His Grammy Nomination And Album, "Begin Again"Cincinnati native and acclaimed jazz pianist Fred Hersch has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for Begin Again from his album…
-
This week in Cincinnati you'll find a benefit show for the Longworth-Anderson concert series at Memorial Hall. There's also "Guys & Dolls" at CCM, big…
-
This week's edition of "Music Notes" including information about new releases at Shake It Records and by Fred Hersch. There are also many upcoming…
-
1. Jazz Standard's 11th Annual Fred Hersch Invitation Series in NYC - 5/8-13.2. Greg Chako - gigs at Trotta's in Dayton KY & Washiington Platform3. Blue…
-
He's a Cincinnati native and one of the most acclaimed jazz musicians of this era. He's got a new CD (Open Book) and memoir (Good Things Happen Slowly: A…
-
The "Miles Ahead" soundtrack, released in April along with Don Cheadle's movie about jazz icon Miles Davis, is up for a Grammy Award.The film, shot here…
-
The inaugural class of the new Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame will be inducted during a ceremony and concert by jazz great & Cincinnati native Fred Hersch…
-
Cincinnati native Fred Hersch has released a cd, Floating, with his trio that The Wall Street Journal calls "one of the major ensembles of our time". Fred…