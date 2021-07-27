free events

-
The 11th Annual Books by the Banks Cincinnati Regional Book Festival returns to the Duke Energy Convention Center on Saturday, October 28. The free event,…
-
The warmer weather means it's time to enjoy local music outside on the lawn at the Clifton Cultural Arts Center. Executive Director Leslie Mooney previews…
-
Cincinnati is replete with the arts, from museums to dance to theater to music. This weekend, the Macy's Arts Sampler returns with a variety of free…
-
Great Parks of Hamilton County will present Great Park Days throughout the summer, offering a day of free admission, rentals, and more at select…
-
Now that the 2016 ArtsWave campaign is in full swing, it’s time again for the Macy’s Arts Sampler Weekend, happening February 26-27.Rebecca Bromels from…
-
A special free concert is happening on Tuesday, February 24 at the Robert J. Werner Recital Hall at UC’s College - Conservatory of Music – the Academy…
-
Back for their 20th summer, it’s time for free Shakespeare in the Park from the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. This summer’s tour kicks off on Saturday,…
-
The third and final Macy’s Arts Sampler from ArtsWave happens on Saturday, April 13, and will include the first Amazing Arts Race where teams vie to…
-
ArtsWave (formerly the Fine Arts Fund) is preparing to kick off their 2013 fundraising campaign, and that also means the start of this year’s three…