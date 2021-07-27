-
On the corner of 13th and Main in Cincinnati's Over the Rhine neighborhood sits a unique combination of art supply/thrift store, non-profit organization,…
Artist and culturist Elliott Jordan, who has a gallery in Pleasant Ridge, has been spending a lot of time recently in Dominican Republic.With an update of…
Local photographer and video producer Ann Segal exhibits Under One Roof: From Bauhaus to Our House, an intimate conversation with Cincinnati photographers…
Northside’sThunder Sky Gallery’s current exhibition honors the 50th anniversary of the death of writer, painter and cartoonist Flannery O’ Connor. Keith…
Jane Durrell welcomes in to our studio two of the local artists behind the 5th Street Gallery, a collaborative of a wide variety of artists in many…