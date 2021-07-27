-
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state will pay for thousands of Kentuckians to take the GED, a group of four tests that serve as an alternative to...
-
Thursday, September 12 at 7 p.m.From American RadioWorks: Today's workers need more education and skills than ever before. But 39 million adults in the…
-
The GED test is a second chance for those who didn’t complete high school. But big changes are in store for the GED testing process beginning in January.…
-
As part of WVXU’s commitment to the American Graduate: Make it Happen program, an effort to find solutions to America’s drop-out problem, Mark Perzel…