Longtime friends George Clooney and Julia Roberts will co-star in a romantic comedy, Ticket To Paradise, their fourth film together.Clooney, who turns 60…
George Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures, Sports Illustrated Studios and 101 Studios are teaming up to produce a documentary series based on Jon Wertheim's SI…
This story was posted Jan. 13, 2020. Happy 86th birthday to Nick Clooney, the generous Cincinnati broadcasting icon, born on Jan. 13, 1934, in Maysville,…
George Clooney's Catch-22 on Hulu was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards Monday, while the Mark Ruffalo-Anne Hathaway Dark Waters feature film shot in…
Yes, it's true: All the visits to Middletown by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard were to scope out locations for his Hillbilly Elegy movie based on J.D.…
Twenty five years after ER made George Clooney a star, the Kentucky native returns to TV on May 17 in the war satire Catch-22 on Hulu.Clooney also…
Lots of old favorite shows and faces – many not necessarily holiday or Christmas related – fill the TV and radio airwaves Thanksgiving week.Here's my…
George Clooney and business partner Grant Heslov have signed a two-year "first look" deal with Paramount TV for all of their "television, digital and…
George Clooney the crazy prankster, the Oscar-winning actor, the social activist, the generous coworker and the loving father and husband are celebrated…
On this date in history, Rosemary Clooney – arguably the most popular female vocalist from this area (although Doris Day fans may quibble) – was born 90…