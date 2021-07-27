-
Local poet Gerry Grubbs is in the studio with Barbara Gray to talk about his latest collection, The Palace of Flowers. Along with reading several of his…
A poetry reading by local poet Gerry Grubbs, Love Makes No Promise.
Local poet Gerry Grubbs reads his poem, Faintly.
National Poetry Month: local poet Gerry Grubbs recites Apple Blossoms from his book The Hive is a Book We Read for its Honey.
A poetry reading by Gerry Grubbs from his new book of poetry, The Hive is a Book We Read for Its Honey.
Local poet Gerry Grubbs has a new collection coming out soon entitled The Hive is A Book We Read for Its Honey and he’s in the studio with Barbara Gray to…
Local poet Gerry Grubbs recites one of his poems.