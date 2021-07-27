-
Folk. Classical. Rock. Blues.The guitar may be the most versatile musical instrument plus they can be the most beautifully crafted.Stuart Holman talks…
-
Albert Lee is one of the most respected and renowned guitarists in music history, having worked with The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris,…
-
He's a guitar wizard, platinum-selling recording artist, former Cincinnati resident, and he's on his way back to town to perform on Thursday, June 21.…
-
Play It Forward, the local effort to support musicians in need, is bringing together some of Cincinnati's best guitar slingers for a night of music and…
-
Local musical icon Adrian Belew, much to his surprise, is now part of a new band called Gizmodrome with former drummer for The Police, Stewart Copeland.…
-
A song from Makana, one of Hawaii’s cultural ambassadors, who’ll be performing at the Ludlow Garage on Friday, September 8. He was also featured in the…
-
Geoff Edgers is the National Arts Reporter for the Washington Post who recently reported on the slow collapse of the guitar industry. Our contributor and…
-
Glen Phillips from the band Toad the Wet Sprocket stopped in our studio on St. Patrick's Day when he was in town for a concert at the Ludlow Garage. He…
-
Local musician Kelly Richey is starting 2017 with a new group (the Kelly Richey Power Duo) and will be based out of The Greenwich in Walnut Hills, plus is…
-
Shakedown Soul is the title of the 16th album from local guitar legend Kelly Richey.She came by our studios before hitting the road to talk about the new…