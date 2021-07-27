-
Former WCPO-TV reporter Hagit Limor returns to Channel 9 Monday night with a half-hour special retracing her father's journey to survive the Holocaust…
-
"Who Can I Trust To Give Me The Real News?"That's the topic for real journalists when they discuss the phenomenon of fake news at the National Voice of…
-
Before we welcome 2016, let’s look back at this year in TV, movies, radio and media from A to Z.A is for Antenna TV channel, which switched from low-power…
-
The public is invited to a “community conversation” about media coverage of the July shooting death of Sam DuBose by former University of Cincinnati…