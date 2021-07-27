Haley Bennett

-
One year ago, Hollywood rolled into Middletown so director Ron Howard could film the final week of Hillbilly Elegy.Oscar-winners Glenn Close and Amy Adams…
-
Seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close made her Middletown film debut in a most unglamorous way – chain-smoking cigarettes while wearing an oversized pink…
-
Hillbilly Elegy production crews have spent the weekend in Middletown preparing to film scenes in the hometown of author J.D. Vance starting…
-
After "Miles Ahead" comes "A Kind of Murder." The Jessica Biel movie also filmed in Cincinnati in 2014 premieres at New York's Tribeca Film Festival on…