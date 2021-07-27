-
The interim Hamilton County Administrator can now take the interim out of his title. Commissioners voted Wednesday morning to appoint Jeff Aluotto to the…
Four people will be interviewed soon for the position of Hamilton County Administrator, and three of them are from the area or have a local tie.County…
The Hamilton County administrator is leaving the position months earlier than expected. Christian Sigman announced earlier this year he would step down at…
The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners is currently deliberating the proposed 2016 General Fund Budget submitted by the county administrator. The…
Update 10/08/15: Here are all three budget hearing dates and locations.Oct. 21 at 6pmColerain Township Administration Building4200 Springdale RoadColerain…
Hamilton County Commissioners have removed the county administrator from economic development projects, and from anything related to the Banks, including…