This King Records special will feature interviews with Waddell Falland & Jimmy Railey who were both members of The Solars, Bobby and the Expressions, &…
Celebrating King Records Month: Hank Ballard & The MidnightersFeaturing interviews with the two remaining members of the Midnighters, Billy Davis and…
September will again celebrate the history and legacy of Cincinnati's King Records. Brian Powers, a reference librarian at the Public Library of…
The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to consider a demolition permit sought by owners of the King Records building in Evanston.Court News Ohio, operated by…