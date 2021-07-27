-
As the celebration of King Records Month continues, Lee Hay has assembled a distinguished panel of organizers to discuss some upcoming events. Joining Lee…
King Records Month in Cincinnati kicks off Saturday, September 1st, at Listermann Brewing Company with their latest 4-pack of limited edition beer, “The…
In honor of the 75th anniversary celebration of King Records in September, Lee Hay and Brian Powers have teamed up for another series of specials about…
Cincinnati's iconic King Records is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year, and a special event is coming to Memorial Hall on August 25. Jason Snell…
Join us Saturday night, August 4th, 2018 at 11pm, for the second part of a two-part spotlight on the talented songwriter/producer Henry Glover. This…
Henry Glover was undoubtedly a major force behind the success of King Records. Tonight, Saturday, July 28th at 11pm, you'll hear about his years at King…