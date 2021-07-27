highway construction

-
The off-ramp overpass that fell onto the southbound lanes of I-75 Monday night did not cause a lot of damage to the highway. That doesn't surprise Andrew…
-
Update 1/20/15 2:51 p.m.: ODOT says the field investigation has concluded, and the clean up operations have started. In a press release, ODOT says debris…
-
Get ready for more road work this weekend in northern Kentucky, but this time it won’t be on southbound 471.Starting Friday evening at 8 o’clock,…
-
It could be a slow go for drivers on Southbound 471 in Northern Kentucky this weekend as crews get ready for Phase II of this summer's reconstruction…
-
Orange barrels and lane shifts are now in place on southbound 471 as a major reconstruction project gets started. That's likely to slow the evening…
-
If your evening commute involves Southbound 471 get ready for orange barrels. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Nancy Wood says construction…