New Edgecliff Theatre is back at Hoffner Lodge in Northside with a new production of David Ives' Venus in Fur starting March 1. Cast members Tess Talbot…
Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie is a classic of American theater and has been presented thousands of times. An upcoming production from New…
The local musical duo known as Ellery, after a lengthy sabbatical, are back with a book of poetry called Once You Had Hands with photography by Michael…
David Mamet’s provocative play Race is the next production of New Edgecliff Theatre, and will be presented in Hoffner Lodge in Northside starting April 9.…
Jim Stump welcomes in the guest director of New Edgecliff Theater’s first production of the season, Lindsey Augusta Mercer, to talk about The Little Dog…