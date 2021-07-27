© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
humor

  • Music
    Music and Fireworks
    Independent producer Hans Anderson delivers a humorous piece about impressing the neighborhood with your fireworks on the Fourth of July, and Mark Perzel…
  • darth_vader_and_son.jpg
    Books
    What if Darth Vader was a better dad?
    In advance of Father’s Day, Mark Perzel speaks with Jeffrey Brown, who has written and illustrated a charming book, Darth Vader and Son, which takes an…
  • Totally MAD: 60 Years of Humor, Satire, Stupidity and Stupidity
    Books
    Totally MAD: 60 Years of Humor, Satire, Stupidity and Stupidity
    The classic Mad Magazine is celebrating 60 years of mocking politics, entertainment and pop culture. To commemorate this anniversary, they have released a…
  • frank decaro.jpg
    Books
    The Dead Celebrity Cookbook
    As the dead rise up for Halloween, it’s not too early to think about Christmas. At least, in a maudlin (but very funny) way. Frank DeCaro is the author of…
  • i could pee on this.jpg
    Entertainment
    Poetry BY Cats, Not ABOUT Cats
    Poetry takes on a distinctly feline voice with selections such as Kneel Before Me, Who Is That On Your Lap, and Some Of My Best Friends Are Dogs. This…
  • red dog blue dog.jpg
    Books
    Red Dog/Blue Dog
    If this year’s presidential race is wearing you out, perhaps it’s time for another perspective on the whole red-blue divide. Why not take it to the dogs?…