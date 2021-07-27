-
The photographs of Lars Anderson are featured in an exhibit currently on display at Iris BookCafe and Gallery in OTR. He's with Jane Durrell to discuss…
Art Review: Jane Durrell reviews ¡Ándele!: Mexico in Plossu from French photographer Bernard Plossu, now on exhibit at the Iris BookCafe and Gallery on…
Blue Roots and Uncommon Wealth: the Kentucky Photographs of Carey Gough and Guy Mendes is the FotoFocus exhibit at Over the Rhine’s Iris Bookcafé. Jane…
Cincinnati’s acclaimed photographer Michael Wilson is in our studio with Brian O’Donnell to talk about his long career, some of the many highlights, an…