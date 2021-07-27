-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has apologized for openly campaigning for the Cincinnati Parks levy inside a polling place on election day.And the two…
Now that Cincinnati voters have rejected a property tax levy to fund city parks, the question becomes how to pay for maintenance and upgrades? Council…
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with news director Maryanne Zeleznik Wednesday morning about Tuesday's election results in the Tristate -…
Yesterday the voters had their say, rejecting legalized marijuana in Ohio and the park levy in Cincinnati, and electing a Republican as governor of…
A controversial one mill levy for city parks that would have become a permanent part of Cincinnati’s city charter appeared headed for a resounding defeat…
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with news director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about Tuesday's general election in the Tristate and the…
To say the proponents of Issue 22, which would place a one mill permanent tax levy in Cincinnati’s charter, are out-spending the opposition would be the…
Update: During this program, anti-Issue 22 advocate Donald J. Mooney Jr. was critical of the Cincinnati Park Board for taking a $200,000 donation from the…