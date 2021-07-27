-
Around Cincinnati won't be around much anymore. WVXU's Sunday night arts and entertainment show ends Aug. 23.It premiered in August 2005, shortly after…
-
For "a show about nothing," Seinfeld definitely gave us plenty: Close talkers, low talkers, regifters, Festivus, snacking double-dippers, the Soup Nazi,…
-
Jerry Seinfeld's “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" is on the move -- from Sony's Crackle streaming service to Netflix late this year, Variety…
-
Just two years after moving to Hollywood, George Clooney made his national TV debut on this date in CBS' short-lived "E/R" hospital comedy starring…
-
Ten years before NBC’s hit “ER,” young unknown George Clooney did a CBS sitcom called “E/R” in 1984 with Elliott Gould, Conchatta Ferrell and another…
-
Jason Alexander has made his mark in TV (Seinfeld), movies (Pretty Woman), and won a Tony Award for his performance in Jerome Robbin’s Broadway.He’s…
-
Tony-winner and former “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander hasn’t given up on TV. Despite two sitcom failures since “Seinfeld” – ABC’s “Bob Patterson” (2001)…