-
The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame 2020 induction has been postponed until May or June, but the new class is an impressive lineup of local jazz legends. One…
-
On August 4, Cincinnati's The Eric Wurzelbacher Quartet will perform at the legendary Newport Jazz Festival. Before they go, our Elaine Diehl welcomes the…
-
The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame is preparing to induct its fifth class of local musicians on Sunday, March 31 at Mount St. Joseph University. This year's…
-
Christian McBride is a renowned jazz musician and NPR host and contributor who will be performing with his trio as part of Xavier University's Jazz/Swing…
-
Music: Legendary local jazz vocalist Mary Ellen Tanner is with the Lee Stolar Trio for this recording of But Not For Me.
-
Local jazz drummer, bandleader and music legend John Von Ohlen is the subject a recently released authorized biography called It's Gotta Swing: The John…
-
Local jazz pianist Phil DeGreg is organizing a series of seven intimate concerts featuring a wide range of themes from Brazilian music to The Beatles to…
-
Veteran jazz musician David Leibman will bring his saxophone and his group, Expressions, to Morehead State University on Monday, April 18.Our Ron Esposito…
-
Ted Lewis was an early 20th century jazz musician from Circleville, Ohio who spent much time performing in and around Cincinnati. David Lewis has a…
-
Pianist and composer Dan Karlsberg just released his new album, The 'Nati 6, which features performances by local music greats Kim Pensyl, Art Gore, Jim…