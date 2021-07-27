-
Grammy-nominated vocalist Carla Cook is performing for one night at The Greenwich in Walnut Hills on Saturday, April 27. She'll then be part of the We…
-
Cleveland-born and former UC student Vanessa Rubin is one of the most acclaimed jazz vocalists performing today. She's coming back to Cincinnati for a…
-
Cincinnati jazz vocalist Judy James passed away on June 2. (Read her obituary here: Judy James)In her memory, enjoy her recording of Angel Eyes, recorded…
-
They Can’t Take That Away From Me performed by vocalist Larry Kinley, guitarist Cal Collins and pianist Frank Vincent from the 1989 album Mist of a Memory.
-
Mary Ellen Tanner: Girl Singer is a two-hour tribute to the late local vocalist who loved to sing standards, orginally airing on Saturday, August 9 from…
-
Robyn Carey-Allgeyer has information about an upcoming concert by jazz singer Jackie Allen, happening at The Greenwich on Saturday, July 26. Joining…