Jeff Brantley

-
And this one belongs to Reds fans!After 18 months, we can finally see Terry Lukemire's Marty Brennaman documentary, How We Lookin?: The Immortal Words of…
-
Since he was 10, Tommy Thrall dreamed of being the play-by-play voice of a Major League Baseball team.His 25-year dream, delayed four months by the…
-
Limited access to Reds players – and no interaction with the opponents' broadcasters and beat reporters – will make TV and radio games a different ball…
-
The Reds delayed 2020 Opening Day game will air on WKRC-TV at 6:10 p.m. Friday July 24, as Channel 12 again simulcasts Fox Sports Ohio's telecast of the…
-
A Titanic struggle. Definitely this is a Titanic struggle, to use one of Marty Brennaman's favorite phrases.How do you sum up Brennaman's 46 years as the…
-
Update 11:30 a.m. Thursday Jan. 31: This just in from Karen Forgus, Reds Senior Vice President of Business Operations, about Tommy Thrall's addition to…
-
Back to baseball! After all the political advertisements vanish from the airwaves Wednesday, baseball returns with the weekly Reds Hot Stove League season…
-
Will Marty Brennaman retire when the Reds season ends Sunday, Sept. 30? Is this his final week in the Reds Radio Network booth after 45 seasons?"No…
-
Great news for Reds fans! All 162 Reds games will be televised by Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) this year, for the first time in Reds history. FSO also says…
-
Broadcaster Jim Day heads to spring training today to get his baseball announcing skills into shape.The Fox Sports Ohio host was added to the Reds Radio…