UPDATE (3/10/20): Just heard from Jeff that his Nashville concert with Jack Jones has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, so he won't be bringing…
Originally broadcast on 3/7/87, this 2-hour "Jazz with O.T." program will be revisited on Sunday, 10/13/19 at 10pm. This program begins with the State…
This week on Jazz with OT, 10pm on Sunday, October 6th, you'll hear a program originally broadcast on WMKV on March 25, 2000. The first selection in this…
Richmond, Indiana native Jeff Hamilton is one of the most respected and sought-after drummers in jazz today. He's on the phone with Yemi Oyediran to talk…
On this special edition of The Blues, Saturday evening, June 15th at 11pm, I'm going to share my love of Dr. John and New Orleans with you in a musical…
A fantastic opportunity for jazz fans to spend time with some of their favorite jazz musicians. The Jazz Cruise runs from January 19-26, 2019 starting at…
This week on "Music Notes", you'll find information about a number of big band concerts, a couple of fall festivals, and an interesting program sponsored…
1. Southgate House Revival - 4/18 (Tom Petty Tribute), 4/21 (Sierra Hull)2. The Greenwich - Chasing the Trane film - 4/193. Cincinnati Opera's summer…
The jazz duo, AS IS, which is Cincinnati native Alan and Stacey Schulman, are coming to the Harth Lounge on Saturday night, February 24th at 8pm. It's a…
Acclaimed jazz drummer Jeff Hamilton is coming back to downtown’s Blue Wisp Jazz Club on May 2 to play with the DePaul University Jazz Ensemble, a group…