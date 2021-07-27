Jeff Piecoro

-
All 162 Reds games will be televised again this year – with 159 games on Fox Sports Ohio, and three national games on Fox Sports 1.FSO starts the season…
-
Great news for Reds fans! All 162 Reds games will be televised by Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) this year, for the first time in Reds history. FSO also says…
-
Reds fans can watch 145 games on Fox Sports Ohio this season, plus four games on Fox Sports 1, according to the FSO schedule released Wednesday.Opening…
-
Fox 19's Tricia Macke, retired radio personality Jim Scott, and new Reds General Manager Dick Williams will be part of Fox Sports Ohio's Opening Day…