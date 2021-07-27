-
Longtime WLW-AM morning news anchor Bill Ridenour died Sunday in a Northern Kentucky nursing home from COVID-19. He was 94."Bill was an absolute gem. He…
What a country: Pat Barry, who quit oldies WDJO-AM last week, returns to the airwaves Monday May 14 at classic country WNKN-FM (105.9) and WNKR-FM…
After nearly four decades on Cincinnati radio, DJ Jim LaBarbara has left the airwaves to enter politics.LaBarbara, the self-proclaimed "Music Professor"…
Catching you up on the Comings & Goings of Cincinnati TV/radio personalities:CHERI LAWSON: The last member of WNKU-FM's news team, "Community Stories"…
Kids are back in school, and the Music Professor is back on the radio.Jim LaBarbara, known as the Music Professor for nearly three decades on WLW-AM and…
I had fun interviewing Beatles fans who attended the Beatles Crosley Field concert in 1966 and Beatles experts for a two-hour radio special airing 8-10…
Fifty years to the day, come celebrate the Beatles final Cincinnati appearance at Crosley Field on Sunday, Aug. 21.Fans who saw the Beatles concert – and…
That vacant red brick building at Ninth & Elm Streets downtown bought by Kroger recently was once the studios for WLW-AM’s Jim LaBarbara, Rich King and…