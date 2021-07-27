-
What took them so long? More than four years after the death of Tim Hedrick, WKRC-TV named John Gumm chief meteorologist Friday.The Glen Este High School…
-
After 30 years of getting up before the bars close, WKRC-TV morning anchor John Lomax finally will have some more daylight to enjoy his family and…
-
WKRC-TV viewers will see a female meteorologist on "Good Morning Cincinnati" next month, but she's not who you might expect.Channel 12 hired morning…
-
The TV ratings "sweeps" period starts Thursday Oct. 27 with still no WCPO-TV news director after eight months, and no WKRC-TV chief meteorologist to…
-
Changes are coming to WKRC-TV weather sooner or later. My guess is sooner. In 10 days, the November ratings' sweeps start. Don't be surprised if WKRC-TV…
-
Seven weeks after the death of Tim Hedrick, WKRC-TV has posted his job.The Channel 12 job description says the station is looking for a chief…
-
Updated 4/25/16: Meteorologist Tim Hedrick "died of complications from prostate cancer," WKRC-TV has announced. He was 55, the station said.When Hedrick…
-
Friends of TV meteorologist Rich Apuzzo, who died last month at 52 without insurance, have launched a GoFundMe effort for his widow Ruthie and their three…