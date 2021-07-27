-
Michael Williams' pop star dreams stayed alive Monday night when he learned The Voice viewers voted to keep the 18-year-old Deerfield Township resident in…
-
Mason's Michael Williams encountered a different kind of four-way Monday – a four-way knockout on The Voice to determine which singer advances to NBC's…
-
From Rudolph to Ralphie, John Legend to Johnny Cash, the Grinch to Amy Grant, Elf to Ed Sullivan, Lucy Van Pelt to Lucy Ricardo, they’re all here in my…
-
I'm making my lists, and checking them twice. First comes the list of Thanksgiving and Christmas specials filling TV and radio airwaves this week, and…
-
Woodward Career Technical High School building technologies instructor West Davis will be one of many mentors featured on PBS' sixth annual national…
-
Grammy Award winning singer John Legend is the headline draw for the opening of a new Obama-Biden campaign office in Over-the-Rhine early Thursday…