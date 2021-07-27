-
This week's blues show, Saturday, July 25th, 11pm, starts off with a song from "The Daughter of The Blues," Shirley King. The nickname comes from being…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, February 29th from 11pm-midnight, features four songs in the first set: Hoots & Hellmouth, Galactic, Trombone Shorty,…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, January 4th at 11:30pm, the show begins with George Thorogood & the Destroyers followed by Janiva Magness and…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday night, November 9th at 11pm, begins with "Sensitive Kind" by John Mayall whose autobiography,"Blues from Laurel Canyon:…
-
This week's edition of The Blues is a one-hour special in honor of Halloween starting at 11pm, Saturday, October 26th. Sonny Moorman's "Deal with the…
-
One of the songs in the first set of this week's blues show, Saturday, March 23rd at 11pm, is from "The Blues White Album," a tribute to the Beatles…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, February 23rd at 11pm, begins with classic Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, "Crossfire," and the first set finishes…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, May 19th at 11pm, begins with the legendary Koko Taylor along with Robben Ford and Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters in the…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, Jan.20th at 11pm, starts off with Tinsley Ellis, a blues musician who's performing in Cincinnati on February 2nd at the…
-
This week on The Blues, January 6th, 2018 at 11pm, a repeat of a show from 2013 which begins with George Thorogood & the Destroyers and ends with John…