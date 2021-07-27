-
Under the direction of John Morris Russell, the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra has released Voyage, their first CD recorded in the newly refurbished Music…
For many, July 4th wouldn't be the same without a trip to Riverbend Music Center for the annual Cincinnati Pops Red, White and BOOM! concert and…
The popular American music from the end of WWI is reimagined and performed by the Cincinnati Pops and special guest stars on the new CD, American…
The Cincinnati Pops will perform John Williams' Oscar-winning soundtrack during a screening of "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," the first "Star Wars"…
Classical music WGUC-FM (90.9) will celebrate the $135-million renovation of Music Hall with a two-hour special, "Music Hall: Welcome Home," at 8 p.m.…
The fourth Lumenocity light and music show this weekend presents new challenges – instead of capturing the sights and sounds outside Music Hall, radio and…
The Cincinnati Pops have a busy summer planned, featuring concerts with Kristin Chenoweth, Aretha Franklin and E.T. among others.Conductor John Morris…
This month, the first live recording from the Cincinnati Pops will be released. American Originals was recorded in January 2015 at Music Hall and the…
The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra has a busy summer ahead with concerts at the Taft Theatre, Miami Whitewater Forest and Riverbend, and guests like Seth…
The Macy's Arts Sampler, presented by ArtsWave and sponsored by Macy'?s, returns this year for one weekend, March 7 & 8, of free theater, music, dance,…