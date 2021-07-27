-
This week on the Blues, we'll celebrate female musicians on Saturday night, February 17th at 11pm. We'll start off in the first set with Bonnie Raitt,…
The Blues program on Saturday evening, November 18th at 11pm, begins with Al Green, Michael McDonald, and the Gene Harris Quartet. You'll also hear Boz…
This week's show begins with New Orleans vocalist Johnny Adams and Nashville's Jonell Mosser. You'll also hear Lucinda Williams's song "God Don't Never…
This week's edition of The Blues includes folks like Bob Dylan, Joe Cocker, and Leonard Cohen. You'll hear Dylan's classic Grammy-winning,"Gotta Serve…