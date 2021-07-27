-
For her final contribution to Around Cincinnati, our literary contributor Kelly Blewett has a conversation with her friend, former co-worker, and…
-
Book Review: Kelly Blewett reviews What Is the Grass: Walt Whitman in My Life by Rutgers University Poetry Professor Mark Doty.
-
Book Review: Kelly Blewett reviews Timothy Egan’s A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith.
-
On Around Cincinnati, our literary contributor Kelly Blewett reviews Ibram X. Kendi’s book, How To Be An Antiracist.
-
Book Review: Our literary contributor Kelly Blewett reviews Jessica Goudeau’s After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in America.
-
Our literary contributor Kelly Blewett shares her thoughts about several children’s books, old and new for springtime enjoyment, including In a Jar…
-
Book Review: Our literary contributor Kelly Blewett has a review of the fascinating new book, The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI,…
-
Book review: Kelly Blewett has a review of What It Is: Race, Family, and One Thinking Black Man's Blues by Clifford Thompson.
-
Book review: Kelly Blewett reviews the latest collection of essays from writer Leslie Jamison, Make it Scream, Make it Burn.
-
Book Review: Kelly Blewett reviews When the Coin is in the Air, a new novel from local author John Young. (Note: Mr. Young is a member of the Cincinnati…