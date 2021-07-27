© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Kenny Wayne Shepherd

    Music
    Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Etta James & Albert King on The Blues
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, October 12th at 11pm, the show starts off with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and vocalist Noah Hunt. You'll also…
    Music
    Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Noah Hunt On Father's Day
    Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Noah Hunt came in WVXU's Corbett Studio on June 16th, Father's Day, before their soundcheck for their show tonight with Buddy Guy…
    Music
    The Blues: 6.8.19
    We've got a special edition of The Blues on Saturday, June 8th at 11pm. The show begins with a set of songs by Charlie Musselwhite, Bobby Rush, Ruthie…
    Music
    Aretha, Etta James, & Abbey Lincoln on The Blues
    This week's blues show, Saturday, May 18th at 11pm, begins with vocalists - Al Jarreau, Ray Charles, Etta James, and the legendary Aretha Franklin. The…
    Music
    Blind Boys of Alabama, Bob Dylan & More on the Blues!
    Bob Dylan begins this week's edition of The Blues at 11pm, Saturday, March 30th, with "Gotta Serve Somebody." His album, "Blood on the Tracks - The…
    Music
    Dr. John, Cream & Deep Rhumba on The Blues
    This week's blues show, Saturday, January 26th, at 11pm, starts off with Gov't Mule, Dr. John, and John Scofield. The second set features the Kenny Wayne…
    Music
    The Blues: 12.2.17 show
    This week's blues show, Saturday night, December 2nd at 11pm, begins with one of the pioneers of the electric guitar, Albert King. You'll also hear from…
    Music
    The Blues: 1/9/16 show
    Texas bluesman Long John Hunter passed away this past Monday in his home Phoenix, and his song "Time and Time Again" begins this week's blues show. After…
    Music
    The Blues: 5.9.15 show
    There's a mix of new and old, familiar and not so much so on this week's Blues show which airs on Saturday, May 9th at 11pm. The show begins with…
  • Music
    Blues with Lee Hay: 2/15/14
    On the Blues show, Saturday night, February 15th at 11pm, you’ll hear some legendary musicians like Albert King, Etta James, and Bob Dylan. The show…