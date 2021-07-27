-
Kentucky’s chief justice is sounding the alarm on a proposal to move lawsuits against the state and public officials from a court in Frankfort to a...
In a major blow to Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration and the Republican-led legislature, the Supreme Court of Kentucky has upheld a ruling that struck down…
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments over the state’s new pension law on Thursday, months after teachers and other government workers descended on…
In a historic appointment, Governor Steve Beshear has named Court of Appeals Judge Michelle M. Keller of Fort Mitchell to the Kentucky Supreme Court.The…
Cincinnati lawyer Stanley Chesley - for decades one of the leading class-action trial lawyers in the country - has been disbarred from practicing law in…