The Mountain Minor is a film that explores how eastern Kentuckians who migrated to the Cincinnati area brought their unique music with them. Lee Hay…
The one-hour film about E. Lucy Braun, an ecology pioneer and University of Cincinnati professor, will be distributed to over 100 public TV stations by…
Morgan Rigaud is a Northern Kentucky-based fine and decorative arts/collectibles appraiser who appears regularly on the KET program Kentucky Collectibles,…
When most people in Greater Cincinnati refer to ?"the river?" they usually mean the Ohio, but the Licking River also plays a vital role in our region'?s…
We preview the PBS special "Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies" with 3 doctors from UC Cancer Inst.On March 30, CET, KET and other PBS stations will begin airing a new 6-hour Ken Burns production, Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies. The documentary,…
One-time Cincinnati journalist Larry Nager is the man behind the upcoming PBS special Rock My Soul, a salute to the people, history, and influence of…