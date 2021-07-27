Kevin Crowley

-
The Big Ugly, a revenge film set in West Virginia and shot in Morehead, Ky., opens Friday July 24, at the Mariemont Theater and other movie houses and…
-
I’ve been waiting two years to tell this story about the local actors who appeared in “Carol” with Oscar-nominated actressessCateBlanchett and Rooney…
-
Our area was all abuzz during the filming of the critically acclaimed film Carol, which is nominated for six Academy Awards.Our Media Beat blogger, John…
-
There’s a new queen of the Queen City, and her name is “Carol.”The Cate Blanchett-Rooney Mara film, shot here last year, lived up to all of its pre-Oscar…