Kyle Chandler

-
Twenty five years after ER made George Clooney a star, the Kentucky native returns to TV on May 17 in the war satire Catch-22 on Hulu.Clooney also…
-
George Clooney and business partner Grant Heslov have signed a two-year "first look" deal with Paramount TV for all of their "television, digital and…
-
There’s a new queen of the Queen City, and her name is “Carol.”The Cate Blanchett-Rooney Mara film, shot here last year, lived up to all of its pre-Oscar…
-
The first official trailer for “Carol,” the 1950’s love story filmed here last year, has been posted on YouTube to promote the movie release on Nov. 27,…