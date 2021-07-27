-
This week's blues show, Saturday, May 18th at 11pm, begins with vocalists - Al Jarreau, Ray Charles, Etta James, and the legendary Aretha Franklin. The…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, November 11th at 11pm, begins with one of my favorite groups, Deep Rhumba, and also Lucinda Williams, John Scofield, and…
-
A friend of mine gave me a copy of Holly Cole's cd "Temptation" which is a collection of Tom Waits' tunes, so I thought I'd start this show off with one…
-
Vocalist Al Jarreau begins this edition of The Blues which airs on Saturday night, February 18th at 11pm. I played his music for years on my jazz shows.…
-
They Can’t Take That Away From Me performed by vocalist Larry Kinley, guitarist Cal Collins and pianist Frank Vincent from the 1989 album Mist of a Memory.