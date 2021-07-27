leased parking

-
A three judge panel of Ohio First District Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments Monday in a case concerning the city's parking lease. The city argues…
Cincinnati lawyers are making two major arguments as the city appeal’s a judge’s decision that let opponents of the parking lease place the issue on the…
Cincinnati is asking a Hamilton County judge to stay his decision on the city's parking lease while the case is appealed. The city said the judge's…
Cincinnati's Mayor and the five Council Members who voted for the controversial parking lease proposal are asking residents to get the facts before…
Proponents of Cincinnati’s plan to lease the operation of its parking meters and garages say it’s critical to solving the city’s budget problems. But…
Cincinnati’s City Manager has laid out a plan to let a public/private partnership lease and operate some the city’s parking garages and all the city’s…