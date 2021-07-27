-
The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame will host a fundraising concert on November 14 to support their educational programs. Kay Casey and Sue Brown from the…
Drummer John Von Ohlen, co-founder of the Blue Wisp Big Band and featured soloist with the Stan Kenton and Woody Herman orchestras, died Wednesday. He was…
This week's blues show starts off with one of my favorites by Diana Krall, "Peel Me A Grape" followed by a song from John Coltrane's Ballads cd and one by…
Music: Legendary local jazz vocalist Mary Ellen Tanner is with the Lee Stolar Trio for this recording of But Not For Me.