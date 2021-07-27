-
Liz Felix, one of the last voices heard on WNKU-FM, will return to playing Triple A music as evening host on Pittsburgh's WYEP-FM.Felix was WNKU-FM's…
WNKU-FM won't be making a big deal about losing its original frequency (FM 89.7) at 8:59 a.m. Friday late Friday night, since the beloved station still…
Catching you up on the Comings & Goings of Cincinnati TV/radio personalities:CHERI LAWSON: The last member of WNKU-FM's news team, "Community Stories"…
Veteran program director and music host John Patrick has left WNKU-FM (89.7) after 13-1/2 years.Patrick, hired in September 2002, also was executive…