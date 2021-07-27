-
Only two Cincinnati council members publicly commented Wednesday on the city manager's deal with former Mahogany's restaurant owner Liz Rogers. Rogers is…
Cincinnati’s City Manager said Tuesday he has reached a financial restructuring agreement with Liz Rogers, who closed Mahogany’s at The Banks in August…
The owner of the now closed Mahogany's Restaurant at The Banks is asking Cincinnati to reduce the amount of her outstanding city loan. She also wants the…
Update 09/29/2014 at 8:00PM: Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black told council members in a memo Monday evening he will meet with Mahogany's owner Liz…
Cincinnati Council's Budget and Finance committee is likely to discuss the now closed Mahogany's Restaurant during its meeting Monday. A Council majority…
Cincinnati administrators are not willing to cut a deal with the owner of a now closed restaurant at The Banks. Liz Rogers, through a weekend letter from…
The owner of a troubled restaurant at The Banks development said Tuesday she is looking for a new location. Liz Rogers gave a prepared statement about the…