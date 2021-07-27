local actor

-
Around Cincinnati’s longtime theatre contributor, Rick Pender, chose one of the region’s most talented and in-demand actors for his final segment. Bruce…
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Finally Pairs Pamela Myers And Dale Hodges Onstage Together In "Ripcord"Two of Cincinnati's most beloved actors are working together for the first time in the newest production at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati. Jim Stump is…
Anderson High School alum Sam Straley is living the young actor's dream, co-starring in the ABC series The Kids Are Alright. He talks about his journey…
Dale Hodges has acted on stages around the world, including almost every company in Cincinnati, and that career has included her fair share of…