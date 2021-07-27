-
For a quarter century, the gathering of local women artists known as the Studio Collection have hosted a holiday show and sale of original works, perfect…
Star Wars: A New Hope was released in 1977. In 1979, to celebrate Margaret Thatcher's election as Britain's first female prime minister, her party placed…
Honoring Martin Luther King Day:Omope Carter Daboiku is a local artist and storyteller, currently serving as the Artist-in-Residence at the Paul Laurence…
Coming up on January 3 at the Cincinnati Art Museum, 20 local artists will be painting their interpretations of the Frank Duveneck Collection as a…
Another opportunity to find holiday gifts created by local artists takes place December 7-8 at The Essex Studios in Walnut Hills. Photographer Connie…
As part of this year's FotoFocus Biennial, Cincinnati's Skirball Museum is featuring the work of local photographer J. Miles Wolf. Museum director Abby…
A sure sign of spring, no matter the weather, is the annual Spring Pottery Fair in East Walnut Hills. Ceramicist Terri Kern from the Clay Alliance…
Meet and shop local artists at the quarterly Essex Studios Art Walk in Walnut Hills. The next event happens May 4-5.
March 11 will bring the first Cincinnati Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show at the Oasis Golf Club & Conference Center in Loveland. It features all local…
Art Review: Jane Durrell has a review of local artist Ana England's "Kinship," now on exhibit at the Cincinnati Art Museum.